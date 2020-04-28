BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The idea for the short film “Distracted” came to life last February in the Baldwin County High School library.
Senior Jordan Callaway was at the podium. A few students and first responders were scattered about in the seats.
A year later, Callaway has a bold 30-minute movie to show for it. The plot is morbid – intentionally. A deadly accident at the hands of texting and driving.
So far, it’s getting the response Callaway hoped for.
“I actually had a person tell me that she’ll now put her phone in her middle console, that she will not touch it,” Callaway said.
You can watch “Distracted” by clicking here. The student-made film is fictional, but may contain images that are disturbing to some viewers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Everything’s virtual these days! Including pet adoptions!
- Baldwin Co. teen releases short film on distracted driving
- New program could help feed children in need — if it came to Texas
- Watch Now: Lawmakers aim to get more federal COVID-19 relief cash directly to workers
- Blue Wahoos grounds crew staying busy during shutdown