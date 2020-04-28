Baldwin Co. teen releases short film on distracted driving

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The idea for the short film “Distracted” came to life last February in the Baldwin County High School library.

Senior Jordan Callaway was at the podium. A few students and first responders were scattered about in the seats.

A year later, Callaway has a bold 30-minute movie to show for it. The plot is morbid – intentionally. A deadly accident at the hands of texting and driving.

So far, it’s getting the response Callaway hoped for.

“I actually had a person tell me that she’ll now put her phone in her middle console, that she will not touch it,” Callaway said.

You can watch “Distracted” by clicking here. The student-made film is fictional, but may contain images that are disturbing to some viewers.

