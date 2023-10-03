BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most days, Scott Larson can be found among the sawdust and lumber of his carpentry and construction class at North Baldwin Center for Technology.

“I teach building construction,” Larson said.

His class is full of students who want to learn.

“Basically teaching them how to use tools, how to build stuff but mostly about teaching them the skills they need to succeed,” Larson said.

Most teachers will tell you they are always looking for extra money to help in the classroom. Larson routinely applies for grants, $500 here, a couple thousand dollars there. Earlier this year, he applied for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize.

“A foundation of Eric Smidt, he’s the owner of Harbor Freights and Tools,” district manager Sarah Brown said.

Larson hit the jackpot.

“Your construction program here at North Baldwin Center for Technology has just won a hundred thousand dollars!”

The presentation was made at a surprise event on campus with students and staff celebrating the big win.

More than a thousand teachers from across the country applied. A total of $1.5 million was awarded with Larson being one of five grand prize winners.

For years, Larson spent his life building things. He said now he is building the future of others, but that future can be expensive but not anymore.

“If we need tools we can purchase them,” Larson said. “If we need materials we don’t have to scrounge around for money.”

For his students and his program $100 thousand is a game changer.