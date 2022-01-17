Baldwin Co. students, staff returning to class without mask mandate

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County School students and staff will not be required to wear masks when they return to school Jan. 18.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced that schools will not reinstate the mask mandate in a letter parents:

“As a result of the vaccines being widely available, and this particular strain of the virus being much less impactful, I believe we are not facing the dire threats we were before and therefore our response should be measured similarly,” Tyler wrote.

Tyler cites his reasoning for not mandating masks:

Currently, hospitalizations for children are the highest they’ve ever been since the pandemic started, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama has the second lowest vaccination rate of states in the US. Only 48% of Alabamians are vaccinated. Even fewer children are vaccinated.

ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield reports that the Omicron variant is a serious situation that could cause further hospitalizations among children.

“In the crisis of higher virus transmission with the Omicron variant, immediate measures are critical,” said Stubblefield. “School-wide masking is at the top of the list of preventive steps that need to be implemented. Masks can still make a difference in school settings and allow students to remain in class, if properly used.”

In the letter, Tyler said the employees he spoke with support returning to classes. Tyler said he encouraged students and staff to wear masks, but stopped short of a mandate. Tyler said it was important for students to learn to make decisions on their own.

Here is the full text of the letter: