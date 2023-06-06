BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who allegedly bought two phones from a Verizon store using a stolen ID.

The BCSO shared three photos of the individual, which appear to be screenshots from surveillance footage.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 22, 2023 at a Verizon store at 1106 Hwy 31 NW in Hartselle. Deputies said the stolen identity is from a victim in Bay Minette.

Anyone with any information about this individual or if you recognize him, you are urged to contact Inv. Anthony Kiel with the BCSO at 251-972-8589.