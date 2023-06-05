BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying three people who allegedly sold a stolen boat and bought two four wheelers with the money in May.

Deputies shared a screenshot of surveillance footage of the three people as well as two other photos of the pickup truck and the suspected stolen boat.

According to the release, the people bought two high-performance ATVs with fraudulent cashier’s checks from Jefferson Financial Credit Union.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the people involved is urged to contact Sgt. Walker with the Criminal Investigation Division at 251-972-8589.