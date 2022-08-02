BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A veteran law enforcement officer in Baldwin County has passed away. Retired Lt. Tom Bryars with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office died over the weekend.

He began his career in corrections as a deputy jailer in 1983 and spent almost 40 years serving the people of Baldwin County under three different sheriffs.

Bryars was a constant presence at the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette and made no secret of his love for the Auburn Tigers. He retired from the sheriff’s office in 2019.

He died of natural causes over the weekend. Visitation and memorial services will be held Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Bay Minette.