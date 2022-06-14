BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office welcomed in four new corrections officers into the department after graduation was held Tuesday morning. Orange Beach Police Department brings in two new faces as well.

The following people will serve in the BCSO as detective chief superintendents:

DSC Erika Dailey

DSC Alexis Dunnigan

DSC Kadisha McCall

DSC Deandreas Johnson

The following people will serve as correction officers within OBPD:

OPBD CO Tucker Bailey

OPBD CO Alice Oliveira

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

In March, Sheriff Hoss Mack said the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office had 45 vacancies out of about 375 positions. The goal for BCSO is to hire more individuals by the time the new jail is opened in 2025.