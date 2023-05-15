BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a woman who has been missing since the beginning of May.

Deputies said Alison Moody was last seen on May 1, 2023, by family near the Crossroads Community. She was possibly seen on May 11, 2023, walking in the Stapleton area. The most recent possible sighting of her was on May 13 in the Crossroads Community.

Moody was last seen wearing a red, white and black plaid shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 972-8589.