BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owners of two four-wheelers that they recovered, according to a Facebook post made by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, deputies recovered the four-wheelers on March 5 at 1:30 a.m. on Old Brady Road. Deputies determined the ignitions were missing/hotwired. Deputies are looking for possible owners from hunting clubs on Old Brady Road.

Anyone with information about the four-wheelers is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.