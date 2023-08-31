UPDATE (11:52 a.m.): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they want for questioning. Deputies said Katie Smith “has information that is vital to this investigation, and she is wanted for questioning in this matter immediately.” Anyone with information on where Smith is should contact BCSO or FPD.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death at a Foley motel from Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Foley police were called to Town and Country Motel Wednesday afternoon around 4 for a report of a body found. Officials said the death was suspicious in nature and could be foul play. The person rented the room but it is unknown for how long, according to officials.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit and Foley Police Department were still at the motel Thursday morning. Crime scene tape was still up at 9 a.m. An SUV was seen being towed from the crime scene.