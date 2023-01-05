BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’re investigating several drive-by shootings that occurred in late December.

According to investigators, two drive-by shootings occurred on Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette. Two separate drive-by shootings were reported in the area of Pollard Rd. in Daphne.

WKRG News 5 was told the incidents took place between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27. No one was injured in any of the shootings.

If you have any information that could help investigators you’re asked to contact the BCSO immediately.