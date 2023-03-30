FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects who were caught on camera damaging property and cars in the Fort Morgan Community Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the area of Ponce de Leon Court and “discovered damage at more than fifteen residences,” according to the release.

Deputies also said there was damage to four cars. The cars were spray painted and the mirrors were damaged. The homes were also vandalized including damaged mailboxes and lawn décor.

Video from a home was shared with the BCSO, which shows three suspects walking down the street. One suspect appears to tear something out of the ground and throw it towards a car.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is urged to call the BCSO at 251-937-0202.