UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank.
Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a possible shooting at The Lodge at Gulf State Park. BCSO said the call could be a prank.
BCSO said Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and a sheriff’s deputy have responded to the scene and have found nothing.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.