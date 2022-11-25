UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank.

Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a possible shooting at The Lodge at Gulf State Park. BCSO said the call could be a prank.

BCSO said Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and a sheriff’s deputy have responded to the scene and have found nothing.