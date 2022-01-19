Baldwin Co. Sheriff says Perdido shooting ‘happened so fast,’ deputies on administrative leave

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) — Red and Blue lights lit up the early morning sky in Perdido along County Road 47. Among the flashing lights, evidence markers dotted the main road where deputies had spotted a man walking just after 1:30 Wednesday morning.

“Wearing dark clothing, wearing a hoodie and so they thought that was a little unusual,” said Sheriff Hoss Mack. “He was in the area of one abandoned store and some residences.”

50-year-old Ronald Wayne Flowers, II was shot and killed by two Baldwin County deputies Wednesday morning in the Perdido community.

The man identified himself as Ronald Wayne Flowers. One deputy returned to his patrol unit to enter that information into their system, the other stayed with Flowers, according to Sheriff Mack. That’s when it all happened.

“Shortly after that, that individual turned away from the deputy, turned back around and that time produced a handgun. We believe he fired at least one shot towards the deputy and at that time both deputies returned fire.”

In less than four minutes, what started with a conversation ended in deadly gunfire. Flowers died on the scene.

“There was no indication that this was going to go from nothing more than an inquiry why are you walking down the road at 1:39 in the morning versus just a few minutes later it results in a shooting,” said Mack.

No deputies were injured. Their names have not been released. They are now on administrative leave.

As for Flowers, he was released from prison last August after serving more than two decades behind bars for child sex crimes in Houston, Geneva and Baldwin Counties.