DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — In Baldwin County, military students get special attention at “Purple Star” designated schools offering support to military-connected students who face unique challenges.

Daphne High School senior JoJo McKnight may look like any other student but looks can be deceiving.

“I have moved a total of eight times.” Her Dad recently retired from the Coast Guard but that career kept the family on the go McKnight says. “We moved up to like D.C. and then South Carolina, back to D.C., then Mississippi, and then we moved back over here.”

In the course of all that moving, “Three elementary schools, two middle schools and three high schools.”

Research shows military kids will move at least three times during their school years as their parents are deployed or transferred around the country.

There are challenges that non-military students rarely face, making friends, and having a sense of belonging not to mention the school work.

That’s where the “Purple Star” designation comes in helping to navigate academic gaps and overlaps, credit transfers and assist socially and emotionally.

“It is incredibly important for those children to come in and feel that they’re welcome and supported,” said Nikki Minoso.

Minoso is the point of contact at Daphne High School for new military-connected families and can certainly relate. She was a Navy brat who moved every three years from one coast to the other.

“It is so important to me, always welcoming kids and taking care of them is important and especially the military child,” said Minoso.

“The family aspect of deployment is really hard and it’s a struggle to get through,” says McKnight. “So, to have people recognize that and ask you about it, it makes a huge difference and it kind of helps lighten the load.”

For McKnight, that support and guidance has made this final high school experience one of the best.

Four of the six schools in the Daphne feeder pattern have earned the “Purple Star” designation. Daphne Middle and Belforest Elementary are already working to receive the recognition. Florence B. Mathis Elementary in Foley also has earned the “Purple Star” designation.