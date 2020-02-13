Baldwin Co. Schools address calendar, schedule concerns

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler is “aware of the rumors” regarding the summer vacation timeline and the school day extending to 4 or 5 p.m.

There has been a legislative proposal to that would require all school systems in Alabama to start summer vacation no later than Memorial Day and not return students to class until after Labor Day.

The Baldwin County Board of Education addressed those concerns with the following bullet points.

The Baldwin County Board of Education adopted a resolution last month opposing such a calendar change hoping that Montgomery would leave the school calendar issue to the local elected officials at the county and city levels who represent the parents and citizens most directly impacted by these issues.



While we remain opposed to this matter, until we receive draft legislation that we can review, we have asked our calendar committee to review how such rumored changes might be implemented. We can assure Baldwin County families there is no scenario in which students would be attending school until 4 or 5 p.m. which has been rumored on social media. With so many varying factors, and no legislation to answer questions, we can’t be more specific in what our models have shown but we have no model which would even come close to keeping students in school until 5:30.



We have seen no bill and no draft legislation that would specify this but we have talked with legislators who have confirmed such conversations are taking place.



“I can assure parents that under no circumstances will Baldwin County have children in classrooms until 5 p.m. Concerned parents should contact their legislators to share their concerns as they are debating this issue,” said Superintendent Tyler.

Separately, Baldwin County high schools are transitioning to a 7-period class schedule from the block schedule.

LATEST STORIES: