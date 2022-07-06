BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Students that attend schools within the Baldwin County Public School System will have to start paying for lunch during the upcoming school year.

The Child Nutrition Program is going to be required to start charging students for their meals. Over the past two years, Baldwin County students did not have to pay for lunch because the USDA had granted waivers that allowed students to eat with no charge. The waivers have now expired and Baldwin County schools said they will have to resume charging students. Here is a list of prices per meal:

Breakfast

All students Pre-K to 12th grade — $2

Reduced Breakfast — $.30

Adult and Children Visitors — $2.50

BCBE Employees — $2.25

Second Breakfast Tray — $3

Lunch

All students Pre-K to 12th grade — $3

Reduced Lunch — $.40

Adult and Children Visitors — $4.25

BCBE Employees — $3.75

Second Lunch Tray — $4

The 2022-2023 Free and Reduced Meal Applications are now available online. Meals can also be paid for online at the My School Bucks website under the “Meals” tab.