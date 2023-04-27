BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For the most part, Marla Barnes says her home near Fish River is located in a quiet, rural part of Baldwin County and she wants it to stay that way.

“The weekends are pretty busy, but it’s fun to also sit down and watch the boats go by and watch the skiers. That’s great in that perspective, but we also have a lot of hidden pockets in this community,” she said.

That’s why she’s spearheading a push to regulate growth in an unincorporated area with a new zoning district to help control development from Silverhill to west of Summerdale, and communities east of Fish River.

Proposed Zoning/Planning District 14.

“What seems apparent is the developers are cramming in as many homes as they can in a small acreage. We just are not prepared. We are not prepared for this type of growth. We are not against development at all. We would just like to see something that makes more sense,” Barnes explained.

On June 6th residents will decide whether or not Proposed Planning District 14 passes. Residents will vote at the Fish River – Marlow Volunteer Fire Department.

Barnes is hoping for a large turnout regardless of if you’re for, or against, zoning. Some residents say they’ll vote no because they don’t want the county overseeing what happens where they live, regardless of the rapid growth. Barnes feels there might be some common ground, though. She says those in favor of zoning want input over what is built, not to take away from what’s already here.

“This isn’t about telling you what kind of color mailbox you can have or the color of your front door. This is about community working together, living together and protecting each other,” said Barnes.

If Proposed Planning District 14 passes the Baldwin County Commission will have planning and zoning authority over future development.