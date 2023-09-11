BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a bucket list trip of a lifetime, but she never expected to experience anything like this.

“We felt some rumbling and looked at each other like, ‘What is that?’ It progressively got worse,” Deanie Buck said. “Everyone was coming out and running to the main square where they wouldn’t be surrounded by buildings that could possibly fall.”

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake woke Baldwin County resident Deanie Buck and her husband Rodney late Friday night. The chandelier in their hotel room swayed uncontrollably back and forth as they rushed downstairs to find neighboring buildings crumbling and people in Marrakech running for cover.

“There were women crying; children were just shaking and trembling,” Buck said. “The best way I can describe it is imagine you’re at Mardi Gras and then pandemonium hits, and no one really knows what to do or where to go. It’s just chaos.”

The quake’s epicenter was only about 40 miles from where they were but powerful enough to damage buildings and cause problems in the popular tourist city. Once they were safe, the couple immediately wanted to help with a million thoughts racing through their minds.

“What can we do? Is anyone injured? Does anyone need our space in our hotel for any sort of evacuation or a place that they need to rest,” she continued.

Marrakech wasn’t the worst hit. Villages and small towns closer to the Atlas Mountains suffered the greatest damage and loss of life. More than 2,600 people were killed and close to 3,000 were injured. Deanie and Rodney arrived back in the U.S Sunday night, but their hearts are still with those in Morocco as the recovery efforts continue.

“It’s really devastating to think about what has gone on in that country and people who have lost loved ones or don’t know where they are or if they’re under rubble,” Buck said.