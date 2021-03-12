Baldwin Co. registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy James Matthew on two counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts and one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

The sheriff’s office says the charges stem from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation that began when Massachusetts ICAC investigators discovered Matthew was communicating with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office says they were communicating through social media.

Baldwin County investigators were made aware of Matthew’s online activities and found him to be a registered sex offender. At the time of Matthew’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home in the 11000 block of Rose Road in Elberta. Electronic devices were recovered and are being analyzed. No other children are believed to be victimized at this time.

Matthew became a registered sex offender in 1993 and has been a registered sex offender in Baldwin County since 2019. Additional charges are pending further investigation. A ‘no bond’ has been requested.