BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County.

Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings:

Elementary/Middle SchoolStudents EnrolledOverall Score
Baldwin County Virtual School2,36692.75/100
Bay Minette Elementary School64939.46/100
Bay Minette Middle School36444.93/100
Central Baldwin Middle School63960.39/100
Daphne East Elementary School71490.36/100
Daphne Elementary School53194.73/100
Daphne Middle School62488.65/100
Delta Elementary School18758.28/100
Elberta Elementary School70689.01/100
Elberta Middle School262Unranked
Elsanor School27877.71/100
Fairhope East Elementary SchoolN/A74.1/100
Fairhope Middle School65298.79/100
Fairhope West Elementary School86297.44/100
Florence B. Mathis Elementary School80470.93/100
Foley Elementary School82867.17/100
Foley Middle School70165.94/100
J. Larry Newton School68463.1/100
Loxley Elementary School43061.14/100
Magnolia School73247.29/100
Orange Beach Elementary School53097.59/100
Orange Beach Middle School376Not Available
Perdido Elementary School547Unranked
Pine Grove Elementary School402Unranked
Robertsdale Elementary School90470.63/100
Rockwell Elementary School86383.43/100
Rosinton School25548.34/100
Silverhill School38677.11/100
Spanish Fort Elementary School57692.17/100
Spanish Fort Middle School80289.13/100
Stapleton School18272.14/100
Summerdale School496Not Available
Swift Elementary School9387.35/100
W.J. Carroll Intermediate School34290.58/100

Here are the high school rankings:

High SchoolStudents EnrolledOverall Score
Fairhope High School1,40392.6/100
Daphne High School1,21380.09/100
Spanish Fort High School99772.82/100
Robertsdale High School1,14051.97/100
Foley High School1,22538.4/100
Baldwin County High School86830.68/100
Elberta High School552Unranked

These rankings are based on the 2020-2021 school year.

