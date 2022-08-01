BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County.

Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings:

Elementary/Middle School Students Enrolled Overall Score Baldwin County Virtual School 2,366 92.75/100 Bay Minette Elementary School 649 39.46/100 Bay Minette Middle School 364 44.93/100 Central Baldwin Middle School 639 60.39/100 Daphne East Elementary School 714 90.36/100 Daphne Elementary School 531 94.73/100 Daphne Middle School 624 88.65/100 Delta Elementary School 187 58.28/100 Elberta Elementary School 706 89.01/100 Elberta Middle School 262 Unranked Elsanor School 278 77.71/100 Fairhope East Elementary School N/A 74.1/100 Fairhope Middle School 652 98.79/100 Fairhope West Elementary School 862 97.44/100 Florence B. Mathis Elementary School 804 70.93/100 Foley Elementary School 828 67.17/100 Foley Middle School 701 65.94/100 J. Larry Newton School 684 63.1/100 Loxley Elementary School 430 61.14/100 Magnolia School 732 47.29/100 Orange Beach Elementary School 530 97.59/100 Orange Beach Middle School 376 Not Available Perdido Elementary School 547 Unranked Pine Grove Elementary School 402 Unranked Robertsdale Elementary School 904 70.63/100 Rockwell Elementary School 863 83.43/100 Rosinton School 255 48.34/100 Silverhill School 386 77.11/100 Spanish Fort Elementary School 576 92.17/100 Spanish Fort Middle School 802 89.13/100 Stapleton School 182 72.14/100 Summerdale School 496 Not Available Swift Elementary School 93 87.35/100 W.J. Carroll Intermediate School 342 90.58/100

Here are the high school rankings:

High School Students Enrolled Overall Score Fairhope High School 1,403 92.6/100 Daphne High School 1,213 80.09/100 Spanish Fort High School 997 72.82/100 Robertsdale High School 1,140 51.97/100 Foley High School 1,225 38.4/100 Baldwin County High School 868 30.68/100 Elberta High School 552 Unranked

These rankings are based on the 2020-2021 school year.