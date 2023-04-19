BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday those looking to teach in the Baldwin County Public School System met with administrators to learn more about current and future positions.

“Baldwin County is such a growing area and so many young families are moving in. It’s just more opportunities and stuff. I enjoy the Baldwin County area,” said Todd Bosarge.

Schools from across the county are represented at the annual teacher job fair in Robertsdale, but the new $73 million Baldwin Preparatory Academy that’s under construction in Loxley is getting a lot of attention.

“There is a lot of excitement. A lot of people are talking. We are in the process now of trying to hire our first 4 core teachers,” said Adam Sealy.

Sealy was recently appointed as the academy’s principal. Baldwin Prep will offer 10th to 12th-grade students on-the-job training in various fields like welding and health sciences, setting them up for success after graduation.

“Kids can leave Baldwin Prep when it’s built and start out at $65,000+ with no college debt, so we’re really excited about that,” he explained.

The campus is expected to open in the fall of next year. In the meantime, we’re told there are jobs available across the board at other schools and those positions need to be filled soon.

“We need special education teachers, we need elementary teachers, we need ESL teachers, so if you’re interested in working with Baldwin County now is a great time,” said Tiffany Wilson, Director of Human Resources.

