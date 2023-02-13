BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Public School System announced that their virtual elementary school program will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Eddie Tyler said there were not enough students enrolled in the program to continue sustaining the school. The email read:

Our Virtual School program started as just a high school program but quickly expanded when COVID hit. It was an option for parents who did not feel comfortable sending their children to brick and mortar and it worked fantastically through the pandemic. As we continue to move further and further away from that time, our numbers for our Virtual Elementary School have continued to decline. We are now to the point where we cannot sustain the school. Due to low enrollment, we are ending the Virtual Elementary School program AFTER this year. Eddie Tyler, BCPSS Superintendent

The middle school and high school programs will remain an option for students in the public school system. Students from Kindergarten through 6th grade will have to seek other options next school year.