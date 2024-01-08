BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Cloudy skies on Monday hint at what’s headed our way. That’s why power crews in Baldwin County are preparing for what could be a busy start to the week.

“We’ve got more people that we’ve alerted that you might get called in earlier than normal work time tomorrow, but we’ve got people on standby,” said James Wallace with Riviera Utilities. “We’ve got additional help, possibly from other parts of the state, that could come in and help us.”

Linemen are watching and waiting as strong storms eye the Gulf Coast. High wind gusts ahead of the main line could impact service before midnight.

“We’re expecting to possibly have some power outages and that would be due to trees getting into the power lines, objects being blown into the power lines that can cause outages,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.

Riviera Utilities and Baldwin EMC will dispatch crews quickly to an affected area as long as it’s safe.

If winds are too strong to use a bucket truck, those crews must stay on the ground until the storm passes.

“We’ll bring them in at that time, and then we’ll send them back out when the winds subside some,” added Ingram.

In most cases, power can be restored in under an hour, depending on the issue.

“In an event like this it could be anything from fuses on transformers blowing (or) limbs on a line. In fact, over Christmas we had a limb fall and broke a couple of poles, so something simple could turn into something major pretty quickly,” said Wallace.

Riviera Utilities and Baldwin EMC have a dedicated text line to message when reporting outages.

For Riviera Utilities, text “OUT” to 251-943-4999.

For Baldwin EMC, text “Outage” to 85700.