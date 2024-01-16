BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Wes Jones is a plumber in Baldwin County. He owns Fairhope Plumbing Co.

He’s making sure his customers are ready for the freezing temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Mostly anything exposed to that north wind needs to be covered up with something,” Jones said. “Most of the stuff in the box stores are sold out now, so you’re going to have to get creative and use some things you have laying around the house.”

The hard freeze is keeping store shelves limited, but he said don’t go without. There’s plenty you can find around the house to protect your pipes.

“A lot of people have pool noodles laying around, that’s good pipe insulation,” he explained. “You’re going to need a roll of duct tape. I use surgical gloves. Stuff some insulation in there, a rag, a sock.”

If you’re not able to find a traditional faucet cover, Jones recommended using a styrofoam cup and large zip ties. He got his cups from a local convenience store and said they’d do the job. If you’re not prepared, he anticipates problems in the morning.

“It will freeze fast,” Jones said. “You probably won’t see busted pipes until tomorrow when they start thawing out, maybe around late morning or noon.”

Don’t forget to leave inside faucets dripping and cabinet doors open to provide those pipes with a little extra heat. Jones said the time to prepare is now.

“Anything else that’s exposed to the weather, it needs to be taken care of and covered up before tonight,” he said. “Whatever you can get your hands on, use it.”