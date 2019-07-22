Baldwin Co. missing man last seen at dialysis treatment

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials are on the lookout for a Baldwin County man last seen at the doctor in Foley.

A family member says Charles Duett was last seen in Foley yesterday afternoon, where he undergoes his dialysis treatments.

He’s from Seminole, but also has a house in Mississippi. Deputies are asking drivers to be on the lookout along I-10 for a grey Honda Accord with California tags. The license plate number is 8JGZ002,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 972-6802

