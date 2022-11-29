BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man took a guilty plea for a voyeurism charge Tuesday morning in connection to a 2019 child porn case, according to the Baldwin County Circuit Court.

Alexander Pappas, 41, was charged with voyeurism and is being held without bond at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Voyeurism can be defined as the criminal act of surreptitiously viewing a person without their consent in a place where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy (such as a home or public bathroom) or of using a device (such as a camera) for the purpose of such viewing, according to Merriam-Webster.

Pappas will serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections. Pappas will serve a split sentence of 18 months with three years probation. Pappas will also have to register as a sex offender (SORNA).

According to court documents in February 2022, Pappas did “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person, knowingly photograph or film the intimate areas of another person, whether through, under, or around clothing, without that person’s knowledge and consent and under circumstances where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, whether in a public or private place in violation of 13A-11-41 of the code of Alabama.”

Pappas was located and arrested in November 2019 and charged with Possession of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depictions of Persons under the age of 17 Involved in Obscene Acts.

A day later, Pappas was also charged with the production of pornography with minors.