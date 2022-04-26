BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a man has been found guilty and sentenced for sex crimes against a minor. Robert McClellan was found guilty on Friday, April 22.

Baldwin County DA said on Facebook that McClellan is guilty of Sexual Abusing a child less than 12, enticing a child to enter for immoral purposes, and distributing harmful material to minors. McClellan will be sentenced on May 26 and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Baldwin County DA thanked the Orange Beach Police Department, the Child Advocacy Center, and the support of the District Attorney’s office and their hard work during the case. They also said they are proud of the victim in the case.

The DA’s office finished the post by reminding everyone that April is Child Abuse and Sexual Awareness month. If you know someone who is a victim of child abuse, you can reach out to the Baldwin County Child Advocacy center or local law enforcement.