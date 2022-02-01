BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Jury found a man guilty of sexually abusing a child back in 2011.

Tadd Mitchell was found guilty on Feb. 1 of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 years old for the 2011 crime. Mitchell sexually abused a 7-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell will be sentenced on March 31, 2022 for the sexual abuse of the 7-year-old. Deputies from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center worked on this case.

Mitchell was also sentenced to 60 months in prison back in 2020 for child pornography charges. Mitchell’s home was searched Nov. 6, 2019 where investigators found 250 images and video of child pornography on his laptop and 43 other images of child pornographry on his phone. Mitchell admitted to viewing and possessing child pornography in an interview with investigators. Mitchell was ordered not to have contact with any children besides his own, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.