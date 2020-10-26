Baldwin Co. man found guilty of Manslaughter and Domestic Violence

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Brady Willis was found guilty of Manslaughter and Domestic Violence in the 2nd degree on October 22, 2020, according to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. Willis and his brother Aaron Willis brutally murdered Walter “Davey” Powers II and threatened their mother as she tried stopping them.
Sentencing for the Willis brothers will be held on December 3, 2020.
