Baldwin Co. man found guilty of Manslaughter and Domestic Violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- With another storm eyeing landfall along our part of the gulf coast, a lot of homeowners are still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Sally. Around the Mills Community of Foley, you’ll see the signs of lingering storm damage. From common blue tarps to the occasional hum of a chainsaw, people don’t want to hear about another storm when they’re still recovering from the last one. Amber Cook lives in a duplex with a tarp covering storm damage right down the middle.

"Pretty terrible because our roof was damaged, it’s still leaking and a tree landed on my car," said Amber Cook. Around a lot of roads in Baldwin County, you’ll still see large piles of debris showing a lot of people still have work to do from Hurricane Sally.