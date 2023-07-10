BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour man was arrested after investigators say they found child pornography on his laptop and cellphone, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Greg Subick, 62, was arrested on Monday, July 10, and charged with possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age.

The investigation into Subick started on June 30 when the BCSO received information about a computer that “possibly held files containing child pornography.” Deputies were sent to a home in Bon Secour where they helped the investigators with the Cyber Crimes and Intelligence Unit.

Investigators took Subick’s phone and laptop where they found the pornographic content of a minor, according to the release.