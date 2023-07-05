FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man was arrested after he was found with drugs and with a pistol, according to officials with the Fairhope Police Department.

Around 7:30 Tuesday night, police said Dustin Burnham was speeding up Highway 98 near the Fairhope Recreation Center when a Fairhope officer turned his lights on with the intent to pull him over.

Lt. Shane Nolte with FPD said Burnham did not stop the first time.

“He pulled up in the median like he was going to stop, and pointed towards the side of the road like he was going to go to the other side of the road, he turned around and pulled up on the shoulder kind of slowed down like he was about to stop and then proceeded,” Nolte said.

Police say Burnham surrendered off of Highway 98 near Fairhope Village.

“They found a controlled substance on him, obviously he was not really complying with the commands and stuff, he did resist some in the arrest, they obviously charged him with that, but they did find a controlled substance, that was cocaine, some marijuana, and a gun, and he is a certain person who is forbidden to possess,” Nolte said.

Burnham’s charges include possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first-degree, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.