BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon following a two-day trial, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County DA.

Tyler Frame, was found guilty on Nov. 9 and will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2023 by Judge Clark Stankoski.

The state said they would like to “recognize the bravery of the victim in this case in her pursuit of justice of herself and other potential victims in a similar position in the future.”

The Gulf Shores Police Department and the Gulf Coast Technology Center assisted the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office in this case.

“This case was especially difficult due to the fact that all the witnesses were visiting from Louisiana,” reads the post. “Sexual assaults of this nature are far too common, and hopefully this verdict will be a sign to victims that their offenders will be held accountable.”

The name of the victim was not released. There is no further information in reference to the incident including date and location.