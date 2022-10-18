BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission adopted a resolution commending Representative Joe Faust for 26 Years of Distinguished Public Service to the Citizens of Baldwin County and the State of Alabama as a State Representative for House District 94 and as Baldwin County Commissioner.

Faust was first elected as a Baldwin County Commissioner in 1996 where he served with distinction in a number of roles. Faust was then elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2002 to represent House District 94 where he has used his position as a representative to write and pass meaningful legislation for the people of Baldwin County and the State of Alabama.

Faust served on a number of legislative committees that have key roles in Baldwin County. He has also served in a variety of other roles, including being a former board member of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, and the Marietta Johnson School of Organic Education. He is a member of the Masonic Order and founded the organization Clean Water Alabama to bring awareness and education about the importance of clean water and conservation to Baldwin County and the State of Alabama.

“Those 26 years flew by,” Faust said. “I have been blessed beyond words to have the privilege to serve the people of Baldwin County. It takes a lot to put your name on that dotted line to run for an office. It’s a big decision to make and you’ve got to have a good partner to do it.”

Representative Joe Faust surrounded by family and Baldwin County Commissioners, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

District 4 Commissioner Charles Gruber thanked Faust for being there for the citizens of Baldwin County.

“Your office was always open, you had an open-door policy,” Gruber said. “No matter what time it was, people were able to call you and you would be able to help them. They may not have been happy with the decisions you made, but they were always given an answer. We had some great moments with the things we were able to create and I sincerely thank you for your dedicated service to the citizens and the residents of the State of Alabama.”

The first time District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood remembers meeting Faust was on the way back from a University of Alabama Football game.

“Roll tide,” Underwood said. “It was maybe 12 years ago, but from that day on, you remembered my name, you remembered who I was and that means a lot. You care about your people. One of the things you said to me was that you were for the people and you just wanted to help people. That is what you did. You believed in me when no one else believed in me. I will never forget that. I hope you don’t regret putting yourself out there for me. You’re not going away, you’re just right down the road. So, we’ll still be calling you for words of advice and wisdom.”

District 2 Commissioner Matthew McKenzie said he didn’t have to say a lot to Faust because he knows how he feels.

“I’ve known Representative Faust all of my life,” McKenzie said. “When I was a trooper over in Division A driver’s license, Joe and I had a relationship that any time a citizen would have a problem with driver’s license issue, he would always reach out to me. I would do the same if there was some law that I wanted to help get passed. He really helps the people here in Baldwin County and Joe, you and your family are just awesome. You helped me run this campaign and you helped me when you could. I really appreciate it.”

District 1 Chairman Jeb Ball said there were several different things that he could say about Faust, but it all boils down to one thing and it is that Faust cares about people.

“I have known Joe Faust for a while now,” Ball said. “Early on I had some issues in my life and I needed direction on where I needed to go and Commissioner Faust helped me out with that. He helped my family out about 15 years ago before I even thought about getting into the political world. He’s never forgotten about that and asks me everytime that I see him how’s my family doing. Definitely know that he cares about the people of this county and the people that he works with. Again, we appreciate all of these years of service.”