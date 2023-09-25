BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A senior at Baldwin County High School has earned the title of Miss AWAG 2023.

Derriana Bishop took home the crown on Saturday during the pageant held at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette. Pageant participants had the opportunity to win scholarships through the Area Women’s Action Group.

Bishop is the president of Beta Chi Sigma, senior class secretary and vice president of Future Business Leaders of America. Bishop performed a praise dance during the talent portion of the pageant. She also won preliminary awards including Ads and Publishing, Shining Star and Ticket Sales.

The top five girls included Bishop, Cierra McReynolds, Tra’Della Bradley, Alyssa Moorer and Tamiyah Killings. This year, the pageant celebrated its 27th year.