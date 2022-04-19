BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County High School Baseball retired the No. 3 jersey in memory of a student who was killed in a 2020 car crash.

Ty Drinkard,15, Blayne Schakeland,17, and John Avery Blackmon were killed in a crash while driving along County Road 39 near the White house Fork community. The car they were in veered off the road, crashing into a tree.

Drinkard, who would have been a senior this year, was honored by his school’s baseball team. Drinkard’s No. 3 jersey was retired in a ceremony on the baseball field.

Drinkard’s family was given a framed jersey and his siblings tossed the first pitches of the game, according to a Facebook post from the City of Bay Minette.