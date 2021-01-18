Baldwin Co. first mass vaccination clinic set for Tuesday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The parking lot at the Daphne Civic center is empty now but is expected to be full by the time the doors open at 9 Tuesday morning for the first mass vaccination clinic in Baldwin County. The parking lot will open up at 6:30 am.

“I’m very interested in being in line tomorrow at 6:30,” says Terry Trovato. “I’m going to have my New Orleans chicory coffee with me and I’m going to be ready to go.”

The vaccine has been in Alabama for more than a month but the state has lagged behind in getting the vaccine to the masses. This is the first chance for a lot of folks in Baldwin County in the 75 and older age group to get the shot. “It’s been very difficult to get in,” says Carol Riser. “We have waited hours waiting for someone to answer the phone and then when they answer it they can’t give us an appointment so, we’re on the list.”

Staff with the Alabama Department of Public Health will be in the parking lot to distribute registration packets. There will also be a Covid screening before the vaccination. The clinic will run from 9 in the morning till three in the afternoon. There is also a drive thru option for those unable to wait in line. The staff hopes to vaccinate around 60 people an hour. “It’s going to be a trial run tomorrow,” says Trovato. “We’ll just hope it goes as smoothly as it can. I’m going to make the best of it but I just want to go ahead and do it.”

Another clinic is set for Thursday, January 21. Two more clinics are scheduled for next week, January 26 and 28.