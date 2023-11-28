BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, the doors will close for the season at Burris Farm Market in Loxley.

“We keep reducing it (prices), and I think we’re at 30% off right now, and I hope it goes,” said Greg Burris.

Burris, who has spent the majority of his life farming in Baldwin County, will reopen the market in February, and he’s looking forward to a much better year.

“This last year was the first real crop failure with strawberries, not being able to protect them,” he explained.

Extreme weather, including a drought, record heat, and at one point, freezing temperatures, made his job harder than usual.

His strawberries had the toughest time on his farm in Belforest.

But Burris knows the drill. He’s used to this.

“You’ve got to take it as it comes and just prepare,” Burris said.

Other farmers in Baldwin County have also been dealing with the struggles.

Corn, sweet potatoes, peanuts and cotton were all affected this year by changing weather. Burris says after years of farming, he knows there will be ups and downs, but he’s hoping next year brings some relief.

“You’ve got to take the good with the bad, and you’ve just got to roll with the punches. Every year is going to be different — you don’t really know when it comes to farming,” he said.

Baldwin County is still in a severe drought, but forecasts call for rain later this week.

LOCATION: Burris Farm Market

