BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin.

When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains how the new system works.

“Some like to do the email, and they have it set up to where if they do not receive or confirm the email that they have received, they get a phone call, and some say well I don’t want an email, I don’t want a text, I just want a phone call, they’ll get the phone call,” said Hood.

The system can give you notifications based on where you live in Baldwin County.

“Residential information in so that it can pinpoint any kind of notification that may be specific to their area,” said Hood.

You can sign up for Alert Baldwin on the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency’s website. To view the website, click the link here.