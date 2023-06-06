BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Emergency Management Director, on the job since 2019, submitted his letter of resignation. In the County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, the commission voted to accept the resignation.

Zachary M. Hood joined the Baldwin County EMA in March of 2019. In addition to tropical and other severe weather, including Hurricanes Sally and Zeta, Hood lead the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Tyler, Baldwin County EMA’s deputy director, will serve as interim director effective immediately.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.