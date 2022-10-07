BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County.

Hall was last seen around 7 p.m. Hall is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to the post. If you have any information about Hall’s whereabouts, call the BCSO at 251-937-0202.