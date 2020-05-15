Baldwin Co. court system begins partial reopening Monday

BAY MINETTE, Ala.. (WKRG) The court system in Baldwin County will begin a partial re-opening Monday morning but with some changes.

In-person hearings for traffic, drug, probation and child custody cases will resume Monday, May 18th. No jury trials, yet.

Additional restrictions for access to the buildings may include medical screenings at the security checkpoints. Masks will be allowed and 6-foot social distancing will be required. You may also be required to wait for your appearance before a judge in the parking lot.

Only the people involved in the case will be allowed inside courthouse buildings.

