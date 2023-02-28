This is the second inmate dead at a Baldwin County Jail this week

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who had been transferred from a local jail to the Baldwin County Corrections Center died after he “fell into medical distress” at the corrections center, according to a release from the Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County.

According to the release, Nickolas Ray Buck, 34, was transferred from the Gulf Shores City Jail to the Baldwin County Corrections Center on Monday. Buck had been arrested by Gulf Shores Police for a felony domestic violence charge.

The standard procedure for felony arrests is that the accused be taken to BCCC after being arrested. While Buck was going through the booking process at BCCC he became sick and was taken to North Baldwin Infirmary. Buck was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. by hospital staff.

On Sunday, Christopher Myers, 39, was found dead in his cell at the Foley Municipal Jail.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating both deaths. Autopsies on both will be performed.