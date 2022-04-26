BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Revenue Commission’s Office is warning residents about fake letters circulating in the county. It’s a new scam to watch out for.

The letters are made to look like they’re from the commission, but they are from scammers looking for access to personal information or money. The counterfeit letters are known to have a fake letterhead from the Baldwin County Public Judgement Records. These letters may be designed to look like distraint warrants, which are documents requiring money from those who owe back taxes.

Typically, letters will letter will ask residents to “call a toll-free number to avoid enforcement of garnishment of wages and bank accounts, property seizures, federal tax refund offsets and creation of property liens due to tax debts,” according to the Baldwin County Revenue Commission.

If you receive a suspicious letter, report it by calling the Baldwin County Revenue Commission’s Office at 251-937-0245.