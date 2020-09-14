Baldwin Co. Commission declares local state of emergency ahead of Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission declared a local state of emergency effective at 9:00 a.m. Monday as Sally makes its way to the Gulf Coast. This occurring during an emergency special meeting in Bay Minette.

County facilities will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other items being discussed in the meeting this morning:

Purpose for Emergency Special Meeting:

[1] Discuss impending inclement weather conditions which may pose a hazard to the safety and welfare of the general public; and

[2] Consider and/or adopt an instrument declaring a local state of emergency; and

[3] Consider and/or authorize the closure of certain county facilities by direction of the Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission or by adoption of a resolution or other instrument; and

[4] Consider and/or authorize the opening of shelters as necessary; and

[5] Consider and/or adopt a resolution determining a curfew if so advised by the Sheriff of Baldwin County; and

[6] Consider and/or authorize any other actions related to the impending threat of inclement weather conditions; and

[7] Consider and/or authorize the cancellation and/or rescheduling of any Baldwin County Commission meetings if necessary.

