Baldwin Co. chaplain spearheading therapy dog efforts at condo collapse

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chaplain Tony Dickey with Daphne Search and Rescue has been in Surfside, Fla., for the past week helping people whose loved ones still haven’t been located in the rubble of the collapsed condo.

His main job is getting therapy dogs to people on the brink of a breakdown.

“One lady who was actually — she was traumatized. She hit that wall of emotion. We brought the comfort dog in, she went from crying to 5 minutes later a smile on her face, hugging and kissing on the dog,” Chaplain Dickey said. “The emotion the dog felt coming out of her affected him so that he just wanted to put all the love he could in her.”

The chaplain also had a very emotional moment at the base of the building.

“I was down in the collapsed area when they actually pulled a victim out,” he said. And then, after a long pause, he added, “and I was actually, I was given the honor to bless the body I was asked to bless the body.”

He will be there until July 4, when a new comfort dog crew will take over.

Chaplain Dickey wants to thank Greene and Phillips for helping financially support his efforts.