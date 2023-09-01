DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — With college football season kicking off, sporty businesses have prepared for the never-ending lines of fans.

“Most of the Summer, it was kind of a dead period, but starting this week, it’s picked up a little bit more, and then especially today, it’ll pick up. And tomorrow, it’ll be crazy,” Scott Gibbons, Store Manager of Bama Fever Tiger Pride in Daphne, said.

Gibbons’s store is split down the middle; half Auburn, half Alabama. He said he sells more Bama gear than Auburn gear, but he wouldn’t be able to survive the season without backstock from both teams.

“During football season, our back room is literally full and overflowing. That’s getting ready for Christmas as well,” Gibbons said.

Some business in the food industry is expecting a big push from the great American pastime.

“Oh, just the whole thing, the atmosphere in here gets real fun. Sometimes it gets a little loud, but I mean it’s football, so it’s expected,” Brittany Williams, an employee at Beef O’Bradley’s Sports Bar in Daphne, said.

In preparation for the highly anticipated season, Williams said the bar tapped into most major sports broadcasting networks.

Auburn will host the University of Massachusetts on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Alabama will face Middle Tennessee State University at 6:30 p.m.