BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not the call Jeremy Bush or John Shadowinds expected to receive Monday afternoon. One of their closest friends crashed his motorcycle in Baldwin County and was flown to a Pensacola hospital.

“We didn’t know if he was going to make it through the night or not, but by the grace of God he did,” said Shadowinds.

Family and friends said Chris Adams of Seminole collided with a camper trailer on Highway 90. The impact ignited his motorcycle and left Adams with serious injuries.

“I know his hand was broken bad, his arm was broken, his leg was broken. He had 11 broken ribs,” said Shadowinds.

Doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital are watching him closely this week. The close-knit biker community is pulling for one of their own, hoping for a promising diagnosis in the coming days.

“It’s looking good, but he’s got a real long road to recovery ahead of him. We’re all brothers. A lot of guys here will give you the shirt off their back and don’t even know your name,” said Shadowinds.

The crash remains under investigation, but these bikers and friends said it’s a good time to remind drivers to pay attention on the road.

“You’ve got to just look twice because it doesn’t take much to kill somebody on a motorcycle,” said Shadowinds.

It’s not clear how long Adams will be in the hospital, but one thing is for sure, there are a lot of people pulling for him and they’re all missing him on the road.

They’re planning a benefit for him in the coming days.