Baldwin Co. 911 rolls out new technology to help track emergency calls

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Life and death decisions are made in the Baldwin County 911 center every day. Now dispatchers are better equipped to respond to cries for help. “We’re bringing on some technology at Baldwin County 911 that gives us the ability to have better location data and be able to locate callers quickly when they need help the most,” says deputy director Dan Wright.

One such program is Rapid SOS. Partnering with Google and Apple, dispatchers are able to use cell phone GPS systems to find and track a call no matter where it’s from. “If you are in the middle of a waterway, a canal or bay, or on the beach, in certain locations where there are no landmarks where you could even say I’m near this location. It gives a better idea of exactly where you are,” says Wright.

In use for a little over a year now, response times to 911 calls have already sped up. “We’ve had success stories where we’ve been able to locate someone and even one success story where we were able to watch a stranded boater float down one of the rivers and be able to affect a location,” says Wright.

Now using a cell phone and a mouse dispatchers are better able to pinpoint your location and respond quicker than ever.