Baldwin bridge project will shut down portion of CR 65 for six weeks

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Most folks who travel County Road 65 near Foley might not realize they cross a little bridge over Turkey Branch.

Built in 1997, heavy truck traffic has taken a toll. A project to replace the bridge starts Wednesday.

“All I know is I seen a sign that says it’s closing tomorrow at 9 o’clock,” Richard Waldrep said. “Didn’t know how long.” The bridge will be closed for the next six weeks, which means travel plans through the area will have to change.





“Heavier vehicles, cement trucks, over-the-road dump trucks, things like that, it’s going to effect because they are going to have to take that alternate route to get down this way,” Tanzie Boutwell said. That detour will take motorists along Hickory Street between County Roads 12 and 26.

It is a popular route — 5,700 cars travel that stretch of the two-lane road every day, but not for the next six weeks. “It’s going to be a little aggravating, but there is enough cut-off roads we can make it around,” Waldrep said. “If it will improve the bridge, I’m all for it.”

The road closure starts at 9 o’clock Wednesday night.